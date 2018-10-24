Mother Trusts "Gut Feeling," And Prevents School Shooting Before Planned Attack

Koeberle Bull is a mother of three from Lumberton, New Jersey.

Last Wednesday, she received an incredibly horrid Facebook message from a man in Kentucky. She told Yahoo!, "It was really vulgar — he called my kids the N-word and hoped terrible things for them."

Bull, whose children are biracial, was concerned with the man's profile picture, which depicted him holding a gun, and couldn't refute a "gut feeling" she had growing. She contacted her local police department to report the message. Concerned that report wouldn't lead anywhere, she, and a group of her friends, dug around trying to find more information about the message sender. The man wound up blocking Bull, but her friends found enough information to contact the police in his hometown of Lawrenceburg, Kentucky.

Good thing she did.

The Lawrenceburg police decided to look into the man, discovered to be 20-year-old Dylan Jerrell, and upon arriving at his home, arrested him with more than 200 rounds of ammunition, a bulletproof vest, a firearm, a 100-round high-capacity magazine, and a "detailed plan of attack." Upon a search of Jerrell's home, police found an Internet search history on "How to conduct a school shooting," and a "credible and imminent threat" to two school districts, Shelby and Anderson County.

Jarrell was charged with two counts of second-degree terroristic threatening and one count of harassing communications.

Bull has received incredible commendation for her actions, and has received countless invitations to visit families all over the country. She wants to encourage others report social media messages of concern. She said, "That one-in-a-million call could prevent a tragedy. I'm thankful everyone is OK."

Via Yahoo!