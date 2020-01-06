Mother Gives Birth To Twins Born On Separate Days In Separate Decades

Giving birth to twins is already special enough, but in the rare instances a set of twins are born on different days, it’s always an interesting fact for the kids growing up. Well, that rare instance was topped on New Year’s, as an Indiana mother gave birth to twins in two different decades. One child was born at 11:37 p.m. on Dec. 31, 2019, and exactly 30 minutes later, at 12:07 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2020, the other twin was born.

Two babies, born on different days, in different years and different decades. https://t.co/PzoFWujQdk — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) January 5, 2020

For Dawn Gilliam, the experience of giving birth to her twins, Jaxon and Joslyn, was quite overwhelming. “We’re kind of speechless still,” said the new mother. The stressful experience began with a high blood pressure scare, leaving the new parents thinking their children were coming at Thanksgiving, and ended with the twins being born in separate decades.

Both babies are still in the NICU, but are doing well after the eventful birth. Gilliam has her “fingers crossed” that her new family can go home on Saturday. As for how the will celebrate their now special birthdays, the twins will now have to compete with New Year’s Eve for their special day.

