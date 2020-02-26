[Video] Mother Can’t Help But Laugh After Realizing She Drove To School Without Her Kids

The Mom Explains She Got All The Way There Before Realizing She Forgot Her Kids At Home

February 26, 2020
Being a mom comes with plenty of struggles, but being able to laugh at mistakes makes things go a lot smoother. At least that was the case for one mother who has gone viral after driving to drop her kids off at school, but forgetting them at home. In the now viral video, the mom can’t help but laugh as she realizes her mistake.

Most mothers know the struggle of getting their kids ready for school in the morning. For this mom, even she couldn’t believe she managed to leave without her kids in the car. “I’m driving to school without my kids. I’m taking the kids to school, and I don’t even have them in the car,” the mother says in the video while fighting back laughter.

The video has since gone viral with over 1.8 million views. While many could relate to the mother’s morning struggle, many were just happy to compare their mistakes to this one. Hopefully the kids got to enjoy their extra free time before school.

