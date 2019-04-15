Mother And Son Arrested After She Did Karate On The Police And He Got Naked In Walmart

It all began when Lisa Smith decided to take her dog Bo into her local Walmart without a leash.

Bo began running wild and free around the store, which prompted other customers to call the police. Bo even grabbed box of Jiffy Cornbread Mix in his mouth and tried to run out.

When the authorities arrived at the scene, they found Smith, 46, tearing apart displays in the store, and tried to wrangle her outside. When they finally made it out, Smith began performing karate moves on the police.

All while this was happening, Smith’s son Benny Vann, 25, who accompanied his mother and Bo on the shopping trip stripped off all of his clothes and exposed himself to other customers. When the police approached him, Benny tried to run them over with a motorized scooter. It didn’t work.

Bother mother and son were arrested. Smith is being charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor bail jumping. Vann has been charged with lewd and lascivious behavior, disorderly conduct, and retail theft.

Thankfully, the police did not charge Bo. He was let off with a warning.

Via WJLA