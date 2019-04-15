Mother And Son Arrested After She Did Karate On The Police And He Got Naked In Walmart

April 15, 2019
JT
JT
Walmart, Sign, Storefront, Florida

(Photo By Kelly Tyko, USA TODAY)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Shows

It all began when Lisa Smith decided to take her dog Bo into her local Walmart without a leash.

Bo began running wild and free around the store, which prompted other customers to call the police. Bo even grabbed box of Jiffy Cornbread Mix in his mouth and tried to run out.

When the authorities arrived at the scene, they found Smith, 46, tearing apart displays in the store, and tried to wrangle her outside.  When they finally made it out, Smith began performing karate moves on the police.

All while this was happening, Smith’s son Benny Vann, 25, who accompanied his mother and Bo on the shopping trip stripped off all of his clothes and exposed himself to other customers. When the police approached him, Benny tried to run them over with a motorized scooter.  It didn’t work.

Bother mother and son were arrested. Smith is being charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and misdemeanor bail jumping.  Vann has been charged with lewd and lascivious behavior, disorderly conduct, and retail theft.

Thankfully, the police did not charge Bo. He was let off with a warning.

Via WJLA

Tags: 
Walmart
Mother
son
arrest
Karate
naked
nude
Dog
funny
Police

Recent Podcast Audio
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview George Lopez JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Billy Kidd & Anna Kurian From North Texas Food Bank 111418.MP3 KJKKFM: On-Demand
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Tiffany JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes