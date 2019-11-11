Most Wanted Reunion Tours

On This Week's Episode Of The JT & Billy Kidd Podcast

November 11, 2019
JT
JT

Getty Images

Categories: 
Billy Kidd
JT
Music
Music News
Podcast

In honor of today’s announcement that Black Crowes will be reuniting on tour, and with so many reunion and “farewell” tours coming to DFW, JT & Billy Kidd decided to ponder their “Most Wanted Reunion Tours.” 

Bands like Led Zeppelin, R.E.M., and Talking Heads made their lists and Billy even declares which bands he knows will never get back together again. 

Who did we leave out?  Listen to the full podcast below:

Tags: 
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Reunion Tours
most wanted
JT
Billy Kidd