Morrissey Appears To Be Punched After Fans Rush Stage During Concert

November 12, 2018
JT
JT
Morrissey's encore performance in San Diego Saturday night was cut a little short, after some overzealous fans decided to rush the stage in the middle of the performance.

He was wrapping up his second encore of the evening at the San Diego Symphony Hall when several fans made their way towards the singer.  Security was able to wrangle a few away while Morrissey reached so they could touch him, but one fan made it through, and appeared to accidentally make contact with Morrissey's face.

Morrissey was immediately taken backstage and did not return.

It appears the fan was just trying to hug Morrissey, and had no ill intention.  Morrissey thought as much, and cleared the air with a Facebook post Sunday afternoon.  His representative Peter Katsis wrote, "Nobody tried to punch M last night. Morrissey's fans are not malicious.  The fans were simply doing what they have been doing for almost 30 years.  Trying anything they could do to jump onstage and touch him, or hug him."

Via FOX 5 San Diego

