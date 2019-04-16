Morrissey Cancels First Three Dates Of Tour Due To “Medical Emergency”

April 16, 2019
JT
Morrissey, Concert, Black Shirt, 2018

(Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA)

Morrissey’s first visit to Canada in nearly two decades will have to be put on hold for just a little while longer.

The singer recently had to cancel the first three dates of his Canada tour due to a “medical emergency.” Details are scarce, but according to a post on his Facebook page, Morrissey suffered from an “accident” while traveling to Europe, though his “spirits are high” and he is on a “swift path” to recovery.

Morrissey has already rescheduled those cancelled shows for October.

This fall, Morrissey is scheduled to tour the United States with Interpol, and it is believed the medical emergency will have no ill effect on his US dates.

Via Variety

