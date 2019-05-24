Morgan Freeman Reviewing "Game Of Thrones" Will Make You Feel Better About The Series Finale

We know a lot of y’all are disappointed with how Game of Thrones wrapped up.

In fact, to say that most Thrones fans are “disappointed” is probably an understatement.

We’re hoping this might cheer you up.

A Morgan Freeman impersonator did an entire series retrospective of Game of Thrones, highlighting the highs, and very lows, of all eight seasons, including the fate of Ned Stark, the Red Wedding, the Purple Wedding, Hodor, and so much more.

Video of Morgan Freeman Reacts to Game Of Thrones Season 8 | The Hook

Feel better?

Via IOL