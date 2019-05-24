Morgan Freeman Reviewing "Game Of Thrones" Will Make You Feel Better About The Series Finale

May 24, 2019
JT
JT
Morgan Freeman, 6th Annual Breakthrough Prize, Stage, Black Suit, 2017

(Photo by Frank Micelotta/NatGeo/PictureGroup)

We know a lot of y’all are disappointed with how Game of Thrones wrapped up.

In fact, to say that most Thrones fans are “disappointed” is probably an understatement.

We’re hoping this might cheer you up.

A Morgan Freeman impersonator did an entire series retrospective of Game of Thrones, highlighting the highs, and very lows, of all eight seasons, including the fate of Ned Stark, the Red Wedding, the Purple Wedding, Hodor, and so much more.

Feel better?

Via IOL

