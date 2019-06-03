Monty Python's Terry Jones' Dementia Is So Bad, He Can No Longer Speak

June 3, 2019
Monty Python star Terry Jones was diagnosed with dementia in 2015.

Unfortunately, the 77-year-old's health has only fallen worse.  Jones' dementia is reportedly so bad, he can no longer speak.

 

Fellow Python Terry Gilliam revealed the sad news in an interview, also explaining that because out of respect for Jones' health, there will never be another Monty Python reunion.  Gilliam explained, "There’s no chance of us doing a reunion. There’s only four of us left that really function now. And that is not Python, so there’s no point."

Monty Python last reunited in 2014, the sixth time the group had done so since their success in the '70s.

Via Daily Mirror

