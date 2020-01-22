Original Member Of Monty Python, Terry Jones, Dead At 77

The comedy world was struck with some bad news on Tuesday, as original Monty Python member, Terry Jones, died at the age of 77. Jones’ agent announced the news, and his family released a statement saying “after a long, extremely brave but always good humored battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.” Many in the comedy world have turned to social media to pay respect to the comedy legend.

Terry Jones of Monty Python dies at 77 after battle with dementia, his agent says https://t.co/qiRbrfuvln via @usatoday — Ann Carriage (@cher1511) January 22, 2020

Terry Jones is survived by his wife, Anna Soderstrom, and children Bill, Sally and Siri. In their statement announcing the news, the family said “we have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and extraordinary humor has given pleasure to countless millions across six decades.” Most famous for his work in Monty Python, Jones established a long career both performing and directing.

Just heard about Terry J



It feels strange that a man of so many talents and such endless enthusiasm, should have faded so gently away...



Of his many achievements, for me the greatest gift he gave us all was his direction of 'Life of Brian'. Perfection



Two down, four to go — John Cleese (@JohnCleese) January 22, 2020

Remember showing my kid Monty Python for the first time a few years ago. His review, through one of his little shoulder shaking laughs: "It's like they're deliberately trying to say the most stupid thing possible!" We'll all miss you Terry Jones. — Frankie Boyle (@frankieboyle) January 22, 2020

Terry Jones was the only Python who agreed to appear in The Young Ones. It was like affirmation from God himself. This was the man who’d directed what was, and still is, the funniest feature film ever made. We loved him for it, and always will. Sadly, he’s eaten his last mint... — Adrian Edmondson (@AdrianEdmondson) January 22, 2020

Jones, who was born in Wales in 1942, and attended Oxford University, joined the iconic comedy troupe in the 1960’s. alongside Michael Palin, Eric Idle, John Cleese, Graham Chapman and Terry Gilliam, Jones made people laugh for years with his odd brand of humor. Terry Jones will surely be missed by fans and colleagues throughout the comedy world.

