Original Member Of Monty Python, Terry Jones, Dead At 77

The Comedy Legend Died Tuesday After A Long Battle With Dementia

January 22, 2020
JT On Air
JT
Terry_Jones

Dave J Hogan / Stringer

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
JT
Movies & TV
News

The comedy world was struck with some bad news on Tuesday, as original Monty Python member, Terry Jones, died at the age of 77. Jones’ agent announced the news, and his family released a statement saying “after a long, extremely brave but always good humored battle with a rare form of dementia, FTD.” Many in the comedy world have turned to social media to pay respect to the comedy legend.

Terry Jones is survived by his wife, Anna Soderstrom, and children Bill, Sally and Siri. In their statement announcing the news, the family said “we have all lost a kind, funny, warm, creative and truly loving man whose uncompromising individuality, relentless intellect and extraordinary humor has given pleasure to countless millions across six decades.” Most famous for his work in Monty Python, Jones established a long career both performing and directing.

Jones, who was born in Wales in 1942, and attended Oxford University, joined the iconic comedy troupe in the 1960’s. alongside Michael Palin, Eric Idle, John Cleese, Graham Chapman and Terry Gilliam, Jones made people laugh for years with his odd brand of humor. Terry Jones will surely be missed by fans and colleagues throughout the comedy world.

Via USA Today

Tags: 
Terry Jones
Monty Python
Dementia
2020