Monkey Escapes Cage And Runs Wild At San Antonio Airport

Passengers traveling through the San Antonio International Airport were treated to a series of comical events yesterday after a monkey escaped from its cage and ran wild through the airport.

Wrongly identified as a baboon, the rhesus macaque flew in from Chicago and made a break from it while being transported. He was eventually captured without incident in the baggage handling area of the airport's Terminal B.

HAPPENING NOW - Monkey on the loose at San Antonio International Airport. Officials say it came out of a crate. Efforts to capture it are underway. #KENS5Eyewitness pic.twitter.com/H2wlAAoxXj — James Keith (@James_Keith) May 21, 2018

A #kens5eyewitness was able to capture this video of the escaped monkey at the San Antonio Airport. The baboon has been contained, SAPD confirmed with KENS 5. pic.twitter.com/JOimlyoxtZ — KENS 5 (@KENS5) May 21, 2018

American Airlines released a statement saying, "American Airlines, the San Antonio Aviation Department and officials from the San Antonio Zoo all worked in conjunction to ensure his safety and wellbeing as he continues his journey to his new home." The monkey is being taken to an animal sanctuary and refuge just outside of San Antonio.

No flights or passengers were affected by the loose macaque.

Via CNN