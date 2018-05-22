Monkey Escapes Cage And Runs Wild At San Antonio Airport

May 22, 2018
JT
JT
Rhesus Macaque, Monkey

(Photo via Dreamstime)

Categories: 
Animals
Blogs
Features
JT
Local Buzz
Shows

Passengers traveling through the San Antonio International Airport were treated to a series of comical events yesterday after a monkey escaped from its cage and ran wild through the airport.

Wrongly identified as a baboon, the rhesus macaque flew in from Chicago and made a break from it while being transported.  He was eventually captured without incident in the baggage handling area of the airport's Terminal B. 

American Airlines released a statement saying, "American Airlines, the San Antonio Aviation Department and officials from the San Antonio Zoo all worked in conjunction to ensure his safety and wellbeing as he continues his journey to his new home."  The monkey is being taken to an animal sanctuary and refuge just outside of San Antonio.

No flights or passengers were affected by the loose macaque.

Via CNN

Tags: 
Monkey
San Antonio
Airport
funny
Animals
Rhesus Macaque
San Antonio International Airport
Video