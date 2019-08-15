Mom Takes Solo Trip To Disney World After Dropping Her Kids Off For The First Day Of School

Lisa DiNoto lives just over a mile from Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

A Disney fanatic, after dropping her children off for the first day of school, DiNoto decided to head to the park. By herself. No kids in tow.

While their visits to Disney are normally a family affair, DiNoto said it seemed "totally natural to pop into Magic Kingdom" for a spontaneous trip after dropping her kids off at school. She chronicled her entire trip on her blog, The Castle Run, writing, "This is what you do after you drop your kids off on the first day of school. You get yourself a pin and you walk it around Magic Kingdom like some garden gnome on a world adventure."

DiNoto grabbed a pin from the park, and wrote that she was celebrating the "1st day of school," asking several of the performers to pose with it.

DiNoto said the Fairy Godmother got the biggest laugh from her pin. She said, "She was laughing so hard she was crying and we just started hugging and laughing together. She reached into her sleeve and pulled out a bag of pixie dust and handed it to me and said, ‘This is for you and only you. You use it today.' It was one of those moments of connection that is really what the parks are all about."

Via NY Post