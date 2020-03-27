Mom Shares Son’s Hilarious Journal Entry From Their First Day Of Homeschooling

For most parents, homeschooling their kids could only lead to disaster. One mother had to learn that the hard way, as her first day of teaching her child from home didn’t last long before she broke down. Her son wrote about her struggle in his journal entry, and luckily the mom decided to share her pain with the internet.

Candice Hunter Kennedy clearly didn’t know what to expect when she began teaching her eight year old son, Ben, from home. “My mom’s getting stressed out. My mom is really getting confused. We took a break so my mom can figure this stuff out. And I’m telling you it is not going good,” Ben wrote in his journal about his first day of homeschooling.

While class was definitely a struggle, Kennedy still shared the post of Facebook. Many agreed with the mom’s struggles as more parents are now turning to homeschool due to the coronavirus. As more students are forced to stay home, plenty of parents will soon feel the same way as Kennedy.

