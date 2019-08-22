Mom Goes Viral After Setting Up Hilarious Job Fair At Home For Her Kids

When it comes to teaching her children a lesson, one mom in Georgia means serious business. Shaketha Marion McGregor has gone viral after setting up a job fair at home for her kids. After her children relentless asked for “a new cell phone, an allowance, and to go places” she decided to teach them about working for a paycheck.

In order to get her children to earn the things they wanted, McGregor posted “open jobs” for work around the house. These roles include kitchen manager, lead housekeeper and laundry supervisor. The mother of three even printed out applications for each job.

McGregor’s post also included a sign for “Mom’s Credit Union.” The post quickly went viral, and even inspired some other parents to try out their own hiring event for chores around the house. Many parents agreed; this is a great way to teach children a lesson about work, while getting things done around the house. Parent’s everywhere are rejoicing, as they hope household chores will finally get done.

