Mom Punches Son Trying To Pull Prank With Scary Mask Right In The Face

October 12, 2018
Sons, let this be a lesson to all you out there.  If your mom has dynamite reflexes, it’s probably best not to try and pull a prank on her.   

12-year-old Tylen Ellis in Chickasha, Oklahoma did not think his innocent little prank would turn out this way.  He put on what appears to be a Chewbacca mask in an attempt to sneak up on his unsuspecting mother, Tashila Alexander, and scare the living daylights out of here. Of course, Mom was ready with a right cross.

See what happens when you try and prank your mother?!

Via NY Post

