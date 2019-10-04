Mom Goes Viral After Sharing Photo Of Insanely Organized Refrigerator

There is no better feeling then getting rid of clutter, especially in a refrigerator where chaos can lead to accidentally eating or drinking something expired. A mom in New York recently went viral after sharing a photo of her insanely organized fridge on social media. In the photo, the mom shows how to organize one’s fridge to help with meal prep and healthy snacks for the back-to-school season.

Sarah Hornung is a school administrator in Buffalo, New York, but the mother of a family of four also often shares healthy tips for living on her social media page. In her now viral photo, Hornung shared a photo of her expertly organized refrigerator. The photo featured clementines, string cheese, fruit snacks, carrots, grapes and more perfectly organized in plastic containers. As many on social media pointed out, this is not only a great way to keep meals healthy, but clear out major fridge space for other items.

“Self-serve for my kiddos means help yourself without asking and it’s always an okay snack (any time of day, bedtime snacks, etc.) It also helps me when I’m packing lunches and snacks, or as a side dish when dinner doesn’t include something they will definitely eat or if we have a busy/late night,” Hornung explained in her post. Since sharing, her photo has over 84,000 likes, 32,000 comments and more than 115,000 shares on Facebook, along with over 2,900 “hearts” on Instagram. It seems many fridges will soon be receiving a major overhaul.

Via Fox News