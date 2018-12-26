Mother Keeps Wi-Fi Password Secret Until Her Kids Have Done All Their Chores

Kids today are so tech-obsessed it's crazy.

They're almost born knowing how to use an iPad, and can handle a video game controller like it's nobody's business. Which is why this is such a beautiful method to get them to complete their chores.

A mother posed on Imgur the ingenious way to make sure her tech-obsessed kids get their chores done. If they want the Wi-Fi password, which she changes EVERYDAY, they need to complete whatever chore she lays out in front of them. This particular day, it was a nice, clean kitchen. And to make sure an old photo isn't used, she has exact parameters the photo must meet to be acceptable!

This is incredibly smart, but that's a lot of pressure trying to come up with a new password everyday!

Via Yahoo!