"Modern Family" Star Sarah Hyland Gets Engaged To "Bachelorette" Contestant Adam Wells

Yesterday, Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland announced her engagement to Adam Wells, a contestant on season 12 of The Bachelorette.

Wells posted an amazing video of the proposal, and Hyland followed it up with a series of incredibly sweet photos.

--- Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors A post shared by Wells Adams (@wellsadams) on Jul 16, 2019 at 4:03pm PDT

Hyland and Adams first started dating in October 2017, after Wells "slid into [Hyland's> DMs, according to an interview with Jimmy Kimmel. She also said the two bonded over their "love of tacos."

Via CNN