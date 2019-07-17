"Modern Family" Star Sarah Hyland Gets Engaged To "Bachelorette" Contestant Adam Wells
Yesterday, Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland announced her engagement to Adam Wells, a contestant on season 12 of The Bachelorette.
Wells posted an amazing video of the proposal, and Hyland followed it up with a series of incredibly sweet photos.
That can't eat, can't sleep, reach for the stars, over the fence, world series kind of stuff ✨❤️ @wellsadams
Hyland and Adams first started dating in October 2017, after Wells "slid into [Hyland's> DMs, according to an interview with Jimmy Kimmel. She also said the two bonded over their "love of tacos."
Via CNN