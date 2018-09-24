Model Refuses To Shave Unibrow, Uses It To Challenge Beauty Standards

Sophia Hadjipanteli is a 22-year-old model who wants to challenge beauty standards.

At the age of 15, she was featured on the cover of Vogue Italia where she quickly gained some notoriety. Today, however, her modeling career is exploding thanks to her very prominent unibrow, which she refuses to shave. Hadjipantel, a natural blonde, even dies her brow a deep black to make sure it stands out even more.

I did it my way A post shared by Sophia Hadjipanteli ☠️ (@sophiahadjipanteli) on Aug 30, 2018 at 11:38am PDT

Hadjipanteli deals with a constant stream of criticism, but she wants to use her platform to inspire others, especially those suffering from bullying like she has. She said, "I hate it when people say I’m doing this for attention. You know what? I had a unibrow long before I had Instagram. People say if I got rid of my unibrow I’d just be normal…But normal is so subjective!"

Via Unilad