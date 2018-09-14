M&M's Introduces Three New Flavors, Including Toffee, Cocunut, And Jalapeño

Three brand new flavors of M&M's will be hitting the shelves soon, and they took a sharp left turn with the third.

M&M's will soon be offering English Toffee Peanut, Thai Coconut Peanut, and Mexican Jalapeño Peanut in 2019, according to food vlog channel SnackChatLive.

M&M's declined to comment on the new flavors.

Via USA Today