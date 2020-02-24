MLB Pitcher Admits To Competing In Rodeo Competitions Under Alias

Most professional athletes have language in their contracts preventing them from competition in other sports. Due to injury risk, many athletes have to give up hobby and passions in other fields in order to compete at the highest level. However, that apparently doesn’t apply to MLB pitcher Madison Bumgarner, who recently admitted to competing in rodeo competitions under an alias.

Recently, a photo of a roping competition was shared by the Rancho Rio Arena showing a young man named Jaxson Tucker standing next to a man identified as Mason Saunders. The photo shows that Saunders is clearly Madison Bumgarner. “Oh boy, this is ruining my alias," said the pitcher confirming his hobby.

Bumgarner has been competing in roping competitions since he was a kid and recently took home a prize of $26,500 in a team-roping rodeo competition. The star pitcher recently signed a five year, $86 million contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Hopefully, they don’t have any issues with their star pitcher entering rodeo competitions.

Via Bleacher Report