New Kids On The Block Announce The MixTape Tour, With Special Guests Salt-N-Pepa, Tiffany, Naughty By Nature, And Debbie Gibson
Your ‘80s music dreams are about to come true.
It was just announced that in 2019, the New Kids on the Block will be hitting the road on The MixTape Tour, accompanied by none other than Tiffany, Debbie Gibson, Salt-N-Pepa, and Naughty by Nature!
Alright Blocknation, let’s do this! Fan Club pre-sale for the 2019 #MixtapeTour is now open! Link in stories.
Donnie Wahlberg said on an appearance on The Today Show, "We're creating a mixtape on tour every night in every city. It's going to be fun, happiness, emotions, tears, joy, love, most of all."
The MixTape Tour kicks off May 2nd, and will stop in 53 cities across America. Tickets go on sale starting this Friday, October 12th.
The full list of concert dates is as follows:
Thursday, May 2, 2019 — Cincinnati, Ohio — U.S. Bank Arena
Saturday, May 4, 2019 — Cleveland, Ohio — Quicken Loans Arena
Sunday, May 5, 2019 — Indianapolis, Ind. — Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Tuesday, May 7, 2019 — Kansas City, Mo. — Sprint Center
Wednesday, May 8, 2019 — St. Louis, Mo. — Enterprise Center
Thursday, May 9, 2019 — Nashville, Tenn. — Bridgestone Arena
Friday, May 10, 2019 — Memphis, Tenn. — FedEx Forum
Saturday, May 11, 2019 — New Orleans, La. — Smoothie King Center
Monday, May 13, 2019 — Corpus Christi, Texas — American Bank Center
Wednesday, May 15, 2019 — Houston, Texas —Toyota Center
Thursday, May 16, 2019 — San Antonio, Texas — AT&T Center
Friday, May 17, 2019 — Dallas, Texas — American Airlines Center
Saturday, May 18, 2019 — Oklahoma City, Okla. — Chesapeake Energy Arena
Tuesday, May 21, 2019 — El Paso, Texas — UTEP Don Haskins Center
Wednesday, May 22, 2019 — Phoenix, Ariz. —Talking Stick Resort Arena
Thursday, May 23, 2019 — San Diego, Calif. — Viejas Arena
Friday, May 24, 2019 — Anaheim, Calif. — Honda Center
Saturday, May 25, 2019 — Las Vegas, Nev. — Mandalay Bay Events Center
Sunday, May 26, 2019 — Los Angeles, Calif. — Hollywood Bowl
Tuesday, May 28, 2019 — Bakersfield, Calif. — Rabobank Arena
Wednesday, May 29, 2019 — San Jose, Calif. — SAP Center
Thursday, May 30, 2019 — Sacramento, Calif. — Golden 1 Center
Saturday, June 1, 2019 — Tacoma, Wash. —Tacoma Dome
Sunday, June 2, 2019 — Portland, Ore. — Moda Center
Tuesday, June 4, 2019 — Boise, Idaho — Taco Bell Arena
Thursday, June 6, 2019 — Salt Lake City, Utah — Vivint Smart Home Arena
Friday, June 7, 2019 — Denver, Colo. — Pepsi Center
Saturday, June 8, 2019 — Lincoln, Neb. — Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sunday, June 9, 2019 — Des Moines, Iowa — Wells Fargo Arena
Tuesday, June 11, 2019 — St. Paul, Minn. — Xcel Energy Center
Wednesday, June 12, 2019 — Milwaukee, Wis. — Fiserv Forum
Thursday, June 13, 2019 — Grand Rapids, Mich. — Van Andel Arena
Friday, June 14, 2019 — Rosemont, Ill. — Allstate Arena
Tuesday, June 18, 2019 — Detroit, Mich. — Little Caesars Arena
Wednesday, June 19, 2019 — Toronto, ON — Scotiabank Arena
Friday, June 21, 2019 — Buffalo, N.Y. — KeyBank Center
Saturday, June 22, 2019 — Columbus, Ohio — Schottenstein Center
Sunday, June 23, 2019 — Pittsburgh, Pa. — PPG Paints Arena
Tuesday, June 25, 2019 — Washington, D.C. — Capital One Arena
Thursday, June 27, 2019 — Philadelphia, Pa. — Wells Fargo Center
Friday, June 28, 2019 — Boston, Mass. — TD Garden
Sunday, June 30, 2019 — Uniondale, N.Y. — NYCB, Home of the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Tuesday, July 2, 2019 — Newark, N.J. — Prudential Center
Wednesday, July 3, 2019 — Uncasville, Conn. — Mohegan Sun Arena
Friday, July 5, 2019 — Atlantic City, N.J. — Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa
Saturday, July 6, 2019 — Hershey, Pa. — Hersheypark Stadium
Sunday, July 7, 2019 — Raleigh, N.C. — PNC Arena
Tuesday, July 9, 2019 — Charlotte, N.C. — Spectrum Center
Wednesday, July 10, 2019 — Greenville, S.C. — Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Thursday, July 11, 2019 — Atlanta, Ga. — State Farm Arena (Philips)
Friday, July 12, 2019 — Jacksonville, Fla. — Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
Saturday, July 13, 2019 — Orlando, Fla. — Amway Center
Sunday, July 14, 2019 — Hollywood, Fla. — Hard Rock Event Center
Via People