Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliot Announces New Album With A Soul II Soul Jig
Keep on movin' don't stop, Missy!
April 20, 2019
Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliot is back.
It's hard to believe it's been 14 years since 2005’s The Cookbook. At that point, she had released six albums in a row: spanning close to a decade. She recently took to Instagram with this:
I just finished a long project I been working on since last year & this my mood “Keep On Movin” I’m bout to show yall I’m on some next ish----------------------
Soul II Soul's 1989 hit "Keep On Movin'" has never sounded so good!
Source: Uproxx