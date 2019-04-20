Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliot Announces New Album With A Soul II Soul Jig

Keep on movin' don't stop, Missy!

April 20, 2019
Photo Credit: Anthony Behar

Photo Credit: Anthony Behar

Missy “Misdemeanor” Elliot is back.

It's hard to believe it's been 14 years since 2005’s The Cookbook.  At that point, she had released six albums in a row: spanning close to a decade.  She recently took to Instagram with this:

I just finished a long project I been working on since last year & this my mood “Keep On Movin” I’m bout to show yall I’m on some next ish----------------------

A post shared by Missy Elliott (@missymisdemeanorelliott) on

Soul II Soul's 1989 hit "Keep On Movin'" has never sounded so good!

Source: Uproxx

