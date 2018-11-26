Millie Bobby Brown Named Youngest-Ever UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador

November 26, 2018
JT
JT
Millie Bobby Brown, Speech, United Nations, 2018

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Movies & TV
Shows

At just 14-years-old, Millie Bobby Brown is already a fashion icon, Emmy-nominated actress, and now, the youngest-ever UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

Brown has spoken out in the past against bullying, and promises to use this new opportunity to spread awareness about violence and bullying.  She said during a speech at the United Nations, "I want to raise issues about education and violence and ending bullying and ... making sure children have a safe environment and clean water.  But I'm still learning what I feel passionate about."

When asked if she had a message for world leaders, Brown said, "Listen to us.  Youth is very powerful."

Via HuffPost

 

Tags: 
Millie Bobby Brown
UNICEF
UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador
Stranger Things
Celebrity
Netflix
News