Millie Bobby Brown Named Youngest-Ever UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador

At just 14-years-old, Millie Bobby Brown is already a fashion icon, Emmy-nominated actress, and now, the youngest-ever UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

Brown has spoken out in the past against bullying, and promises to use this new opportunity to spread awareness about violence and bullying. She said during a speech at the United Nations, "I want to raise issues about education and violence and ending bullying and ... making sure children have a safe environment and clean water. But I'm still learning what I feel passionate about."

Millie Bobby Brown named UNICEF's youngest-ever goodwill ambassador: "I will make sure children and young people know their rights." https://t.co/VzBrQ0j6Rt pic.twitter.com/PqUksvAi28 — The Hill (@thehill) November 22, 2018

When asked if she had a message for world leaders, Brown said, "Listen to us. Youth is very powerful."

Via HuffPost