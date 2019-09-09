There Is A Nationwide Shortage Of White Claw, And Millennials Are Freaking Out

The Popular Hard Seltzer Beverage Company Announced The Nationwide Shortage On Friday

September 9, 2019
JT
JT
White_Claw

TNS

Categories: 
Entertainment
Features
Food
Humor
JT
Random & Odd News

The country has been reeling from a national shortage of a beloved product, but this time it’s not the Popeye’s chicken sandwich. Another product seeing a boom in popularity lately, White Claw hard seltzer, announced on Friday they are experiencing a nationwide shortage. The lower calories and less sugar alcoholic beverage has become a favorite among millennials, leading to panic over the current shortage.

As many millennials flocked to their local convenience store over the weekend, they were shocked to find many stores were sold out of their favorite weekend beverage, White Claws. The popular hard seltzer company announced on Friday, due to the recent rise in demand, the company is experiencing a shortage of product. “We are working around the clock to increase supply given the rapid growth in consumer demand,’ said Sanjiv Gajiwala, the senior vice president of marketing at White Claw.

Many fans of the hard seltzer beverage went to social media to voice their displeasure with the nationwide shortage. According to Gajiwala, they “have been allocating product to our distributor partners to keep all markets in stock the best we can and will continue to do so until we get back to our normal safety stock position." However, millennials are still unhappy, as they wait for their local stores to restock White Claws. This leads to the question, what is the next trendy item that will experience a shortage?

Via Fox News

Tags: 
White Claw
Shortage
Hard Seltzer
Millennials

Recent Podcast Audio
Billy Kidd Interviews Bobbie Brown JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Spin Doctors' Chris Barron Tells Story Behind Beanie Hat JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes