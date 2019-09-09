There Is A Nationwide Shortage Of White Claw, And Millennials Are Freaking Out

The country has been reeling from a national shortage of a beloved product, but this time it’s not the Popeye’s chicken sandwich. Another product seeing a boom in popularity lately, White Claw hard seltzer, announced on Friday they are experiencing a nationwide shortage. The lower calories and less sugar alcoholic beverage has become a favorite among millennials, leading to panic over the current shortage.

FOX NEWS: Millennials freak out over nationwide shortage of White Claw pic.twitter.com/q5txK59EJW — News Around The World (@non_copyright) September 8, 2019

As many millennials flocked to their local convenience store over the weekend, they were shocked to find many stores were sold out of their favorite weekend beverage, White Claws. The popular hard seltzer company announced on Friday, due to the recent rise in demand, the company is experiencing a shortage of product. “We are working around the clock to increase supply given the rapid growth in consumer demand,’ said Sanjiv Gajiwala, the senior vice president of marketing at White Claw.

I can only blame myself for the white claw shortage since I am the one who drank most of them — samantha roze (@samantha_roze) September 8, 2019

If you're having a Popeyes chicken sandwich with a White Claw this weekend, you have won the lottery. https://t.co/BuaQrbE6ju — Rudy Rivas (@RudyRivasAZ) September 6, 2019

Hot Girl Summer was good while it lasted https://t.co/U7gMkiwUT9 — Katie Collyer (@KatieCollyer) September 7, 2019

Many fans of the hard seltzer beverage went to social media to voice their displeasure with the nationwide shortage. According to Gajiwala, they “have been allocating product to our distributor partners to keep all markets in stock the best we can and will continue to do so until we get back to our normal safety stock position." However, millennials are still unhappy, as they wait for their local stores to restock White Claws. This leads to the question, what is the next trendy item that will experience a shortage?

Via Fox News