Military Sisters Become First Female Siblings To Be Named US Army Generals

One military family is extremely proud, as the children of the family made Army history recently. Two sisters, Maj. Gen. Maria Barrett and her younger sister, Brig. Gen. Paula Lodi have officially retained the rank of general. It is the first time in the 244 year history of the Army that two sisters have earned that title.

Making history: 2 women are the first sisters to become US Army generals https://t.co/uLTzAB46TM — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) September 8, 2019

Maj. Gen. Maria Barrett and Brig. Gen. Paula Lodi grew up in a military family, as their father, Ruston Lodi, received the Silver Star after serving in World War II. Both sisters have moved up the ranks of the Army before receive their current ranking. Both with very impressive resumes, Barrett is the Commanding General of NETCOM, while her sister is the Deputy Chief of Staff for Operations at the Surgeon General’s office.

Coming from a military family, the father and brothers have also risen to general, but the Army believes this is the first pair of sisters to both receive that designation. According to acting Army Secretary, Ryan McCarthy, “this comes as no surprise to those who have known them and loved them throughout this extraordinary journey. This is a proud moment for their families and for the Army.” It wasn’t until 1901 that the Army began accepting women, and now these two sisters continue to push women in the military forward.

Via Fox 4 News