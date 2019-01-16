Mile Marker 69 Was Stolen So Much, The State Had To Replace It With 68.9

The state of Washington has been having a little problem lately with theft.

Specifically, the Washington State Department of Transportation has said that over the years, thieves have been stealing mile marker signs of specific numbers. They've found an easy solution to solve this mini-epidemic.

Along highway 195 North of Rosalia, mile marker 69 has proven to be a very popular commodity among the local thieves.  So the state decided to completely rename the mile marker as 68.9.  

You can probably guess that mile marker 420 has proven to be very popular.  Washington State Department of Transportation has previously replaced those signs with 419.9.

Those caught stealing a mile marker could face charges of misdemeanor theft.  Third degree theft is punishable by up to 90 days in jail or a $1,000 fine.

