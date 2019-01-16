Mile Marker 69 Was Stolen So Much, The State Had To Replace It With 68.9

The state of Washington has been having a little problem lately with theft.

Specifically, the Washington State Department of Transportation has said that over the years, thieves have been stealing mile marker signs of specific numbers. They've found an easy solution to solve this mini-epidemic.

Along highway 195 North of Rosalia, mile marker 69 has proven to be a very popular commodity among the local thieves. So the state decided to completely rename the mile marker as 68.9.

When it comes to people stealing certain mile marker signs, WSDOT says the battle is never ending.



One way to combat the theft? Subtracting .1 from the total. This sign is off of 195 north of Rosalia.



WSDOT says these thefts come in cycles and happen over the years. pic.twitter.com/D3YQKHoWh1 — Taylor Viydo (@KREMTaylor) January 8, 2019

You can probably guess that mile marker 420 has proven to be very popular. Washington State Department of Transportation has previously replaced those signs with 419.9.

Those caught stealing a mile marker could face charges of misdemeanor theft. Third degree theft is punishable by up to 90 days in jail or a $1,000 fine.

Via WCNC