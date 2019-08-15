Mike Tyson Claims To Smoke $40,000 Worth Of Weed Every Month

Once one of the most feared Heavyweight fighters in the world, Mike Tyson is now making as big a name for himself in the marijuana game.

He grows weed at his ranch in California, where the drug is legal, and he also makes sure to test his product as often as possible.

Recently on his podcast, Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, the former champion revealed that he smokes around $40,000 worth of pot a month.

Mike Tyson said he and his friends smoke $40k of weed a month -- pic.twitter.com/w2ObJOoI2r — NowThis (@nowthisnews) August 14, 2019

Tyson broke ground on his 40-acre plot of land in December. Tyson Ranch is located about 60 miles from Death Valley National Park, and cultivates premium pot and recently announced an edible factory, a hydro-feed, and a supply store.

Via Page Six