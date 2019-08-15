Mike Tyson Claims To Smoke $40,000 Worth Of Weed Every Month

August 15, 2019
JT
JT
Mike Tyson, Red Carpet, USTA Foundation Opening Night Gala, 2018

(Photo by Anthony Behar/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Shows

Once one of the most feared Heavyweight fighters in the world, Mike Tyson is now making as big a name for himself in the marijuana game.

He grows weed at his ranch in California, where the drug is legal, and he also makes sure to test his product as often as possible.  

Recently on his podcast, Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson, the former champion revealed that he smokes around $40,000 worth of pot a month.

Tyson broke ground on his 40-acre plot of land in December.  Tyson Ranch is located about 60 miles from Death Valley National Park, and cultivates premium pot and recently announced an edible factory, a hydro-feed, and a supply store.

Via Page Six

Tags: 
Mike Tyson
Boxing
Weed
Marijuana
Pot
drugs
Hotboxin' with Mike Tyson
smoking

Recent Podcast Audio
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Vivian Campbell From Def Leppard JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Interview With Don Brewer From Grand Funk Railroad JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT Snoring KJKKFM: On-Demand
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes