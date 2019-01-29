Middle School Teacher Performs Incredible Dunk Over Student In The Middle Of Class

Mr. Clark is officially the coolest teacher on Earth.

When he’s not teaching middle school science for the Clovis Unified School District, Clark competes in dunking competitions, and even does motion capture for EA video games.

Clark wowed some of his students in the middle of class by performing an insane dunk over one willing students on a Nerf basketball hoop they set up in the room.

Mr. Clark is one of the coolest teachers in the world!



(Via @jclarkthejumper) pic.twitter.com/sfNhUyM95A — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) January 25, 2019

We love all his students jumping in unison! Coolest. Teacher. Ever!

Via Yahoo!