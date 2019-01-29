Middle School Teacher Performs Incredible Dunk Over Student In The Middle Of Class

January 29, 2019
JT
JT
Dunk, Basketball, Hoop, Outdoors
Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Shows
Sports

Mr. Clark is officially the coolest teacher on Earth.

When he’s not teaching middle school science for the Clovis Unified School District, Clark competes in dunking competitions, and even does motion capture for EA video games.

Clark wowed some of his students in the middle of class by performing an insane dunk over one willing students on a Nerf basketball hoop they set up in the room.

We love all his students jumping in unison!  Coolest. Teacher.  Ever!

Via Yahoo!

Tags: 
School
Teacher
students
Class
Dunk
sports
Basketball
Video
Cool