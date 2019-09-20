Mickey Rourke And Robert De Niro Have Been Feuding For Years, And No One Knew

Rourke Claimed The Feud Kept Him From Being In ‘The Irishman’

September 20, 2019
Mickey_Rourke

‘The Irishman’ is only a few months away from appearing on Netflix, and fans are gearing up for the return of Martin Scorsese with Robert De Niro and Joe Pesci. However, there’s at least one person who isn’t looking forward to the new gangster film. Mickey Rourke claimed recently that he was denied a role in the movie thanks to a year’s long feud with De Niro.

Mickey Rourke was being interviewed on an Italian TV show when he dropped the bombshell that not only was he expected to be in ‘The Irishman’ but it was Robert De Niro that kept him out. According to Rourke he was contacted about “a movie with Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, and Robert De Niro” but was later told by a casting director that De Niro refused to work with him.

This feud apparently dates back to the 80’s when both De Niro and Rourke starred in the film, ‘Angel Heart.’ Apparently Robert De Niro found Mickey Rourke difficult to work with. However, De Niro is denying he had anything to do with Rourke not being in ‘The Irishman.’ Regardless, these two legendary actors just gave the world the celebrity feud they didn’t realize they needed.

