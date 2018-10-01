Images Of Mickey Mouse Banned From Pre-School, To Be Replaced By Pictures Of Military Heroes

Sorry, kids. Mickey Mouse has got to go.

That's the sentiment of a pre-school in Egypt who has decided to replace images of the beloved cartoon with "military heroes." Alaa Abdul-Halim Mohammed Marzouk, the governor of Qalyubia, told news outlet Youm7, "We need to replace pictures of Mickey Mouse and Donald Duck with images of famous Egyptians and military martyrs, so that children will look up to them as role models. These characters are US-made, whereas we have our own noble figures who can deepen children's patriotism and love of country."

#مصر | من النهاردة مفيش ميكى وبطوط بالمدارس.. محافظ القليوبية يوجه باستبدال الشخصيات الكرتونية من فصول رياض الأطفال بصور الشهداء



للتفاصيل : https://t.co/n3iBKpoKH6 pic.twitter.com/OMblJeL96m — اليوم السابع (@youm7) September 23, 2018

The public has been decidedly mixed on the decision. Journalist Mohamed Ragab wrote, "Somebody should tell His Highness the Governor that his decision has turned him into a cartoon character." Others echoed his sentiments saying they first learned to read using the Mickey magazines, with others objecting to "hanging photos of the dead" on the walls.

Some approved the decision however. An online commenter wrote, "It's good that we teach our children about the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the people of Egypt. My regards to the governor of Qalyubia."

Via BBC