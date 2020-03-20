Michigan To Allow Curbside Pickup For Marijuana Stores During COVID-19 Outbreak

There a number of industries that have been dramatically affected by the coronavirus outbreak. With customers stuck at home, many businesses are looking for ways to stay afloat during these confusing times. Luckily, for the legal marijuana industry, Michigan is making things easier for customers looking to ease stress during the COVID-19 outbreak, temporarily allowing stores to offer curbside pickup.

Michigan temporarily allowing curbside marijuana pickup amid coronavirus concerns https://t.co/jQevZB3UnD — CannaWorld (@cannaworldsite) March 17, 2020

In order to limit the exposure to the coronavirus, Michigan will allow recreational marijuana retailers and medical marijuana dispensaries to sell their products using curbside pickup. This will allow the many operations in the state to remain open while many in Michigan are quarantined at home. The state is also encouraging the use of delivery which is approved at 15 recreational marijuana retailers and 66 medical marijuana dispensaries across the state.

“During a crisis like this, you really get to see if state government is prepared or not, and in this case, our department is absolutely shining,” said Michigan Cannabis Industry Association Director Robin Schneider. Many customers in the state were pleased with the decision, even if the move is temporary during the COVID-19 outbreak. With many stuck at home across the country, Michigan is hoping to ease the stress of many stuck at home.

Via MLive