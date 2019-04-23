Michelle Branch And The Black Keys’ Patrick Carney Marry In New Orleans

April 23, 2019
JT
JT
Patrick Carney, The Black Keys, Drumming, Concert, Black Shirt, 2013

(Photo by Scott Sharpe/Raleigh News & Observer/MCT/Sipa USA)

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
JT
Music
Shows

Patrick Carney and Michelle Branch are now husband and wife.

The power couple was married in a ceremony in New Orleans this past Saturday, four years after they started dating in 2015.  They two fell in love while Branch was recording her 2017 album Hopeless Romantic, which Carney produced.

So much love ❤️❤️ congrats @michellebranch @officerpatrickcarney ❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Anda (@andalicious) on

What a dream ✨ thank you to all of our incredible friends and family for helping us celebrate. We were told we drank an unprecedented 19 liters of tequila last night. Feeling the love❤️❤️-- @katchsilva

A post shared by Michelle Branch (@michellebranch) on

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Via Billboard

Tags: 
Patrick Carney
Michelle Branch
Music
couple
married
Wedding
The Black Keys

Recent Podcast Audio
Surviving Cranberries, Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler, Say They Haven’t Heard Bad Wolves Cover of Zombie JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview George Lopez JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Billy Kidd & Anna Kurian From North Texas Food Bank 111418.MP3 KJKKFM: On-Demand
View More Episodes