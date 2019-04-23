Michelle Branch And The Black Keys’ Patrick Carney Marry In New Orleans

Patrick Carney and Michelle Branch are now husband and wife.

The power couple was married in a ceremony in New Orleans this past Saturday, four years after they started dating in 2015. They two fell in love while Branch was recording her 2017 album Hopeless Romantic, which Carney produced.

A post shared by Anda (@andalicious) on Apr 20, 2019 at 3:33pm PDT

What a dream ✨ thank you to all of our incredible friends and family for helping us celebrate. We were told we drank an unprecedented 19 liters of tequila last night. Feeling the love❤️❤️-- @katchsilva