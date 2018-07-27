The Monkees' Michael Nesmith Cancels Tour Due To Quadruple Bypass Heart Surgery

A few weeks ago, Michael Nesmith, best known as the former guitarist and singer of The Monkees, canceled the final dates of a tour due to unspecified health reasons.

Now, we know that Nesmith canceled the dates to undergo an emergency quadruple bypass heart surgery. Nesmith entered the hospital just before a stop in Pennsylvania with fellow Monkee Micky Dolenz. He told Rolling Stone, "I was getting weaker and weaker and I couldn't get my breath. When we got to Lake Tahoe and then the high altitude of Denver, I couldn't get out of bed and I couldn't breathe. It wasn't agonizing. It was just the business of wanting to take a big, deep breath and not being able to do it."

Nesmith was able to get by on some dates with an oxygen tank and mask located just off-stage, but a couple of trips to the emergency room along with continued trouble breathing led Nesmith to seel further medical help. Ten days after flying home, he underwent surgery. Nesmith explained, "I was using the words 'heart attack' for a while. But I'm told now that I didn't have one. It was congestive heart failure. It has taken me four weeks to climb out of it."

A month after surgery, Nesmith feels he's at about "80%," and already has his eye on touring again. He's eyeing a brief tour with his group, the First National Band, which would kick off in September in Texas. He said, "I'm seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. My thinking is clear and I know who I am and where I am. It all feels like a natural healing process."

Via People