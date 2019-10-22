Michael Keaton May Soon Return To The Role Of Batman

The Actor Is Rumored To Be In Consideration To Play Bruce Wayne In New Live Action ‘Batman Beyond’

October 22, 2019
Super hero fans often debate; who was the best Batman. While some say the more recent Christian Bale is the better caped crusader, many claim Michael Keaton from Tim Burton’s 1989 film as the true best version of the iconic hero. Well Keaton may be trying to prove once and for all that he is the best, as the actor is rumored to possibly be returning to the role in a live action version of ‘Batman Beyond.’

‘Batman Beyond’ was an animated series that ran from 1999 to 2001, and was a follow up to the beloved ‘Batman: The Animated Series.’ On Monday, sources claimed Keaton could possibly return to play Bruce Wayne in the live action version. However, in ‘Batman Beyond’ Wayne is no longer the caped crusader, but instead an older man mentoring the new man behind the mask, Terry McGinnis.

While Keaton wouldn’t exactly be playing Batman in the live action version, it would be a return to Bruce Wayne, one of the actor’s most iconic roles. This report has not been confirmed, and at this time is nothing more than rumor. However, if true Batman fans everywhere will be back to debating which actor is the true Batman.

