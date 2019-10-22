Michael Keaton May Soon Return To The Role Of Batman

Super hero fans often debate; who was the best Batman. While some say the more recent Christian Bale is the better caped crusader, many claim Michael Keaton from Tim Burton’s 1989 film as the true best version of the iconic hero. Well Keaton may be trying to prove once and for all that he is the best, as the actor is rumored to possibly be returning to the role in a live action version of ‘Batman Beyond.’

‘Batman Beyond’ was an animated series that ran from 1999 to 2001, and was a follow up to the beloved ‘Batman: The Animated Series.’ On Monday, sources claimed Keaton could possibly return to play Bruce Wayne in the live action version. However, in ‘Batman Beyond’ Wayne is no longer the caped crusader, but instead an older man mentoring the new man behind the mask, Terry McGinnis.

Hey Friends Of Batman.. How about these apples?? @MichaelKeaton please tell me this is true? https://t.co/AtegrjN6YX — -------- (@rubybatcave) October 20, 2019

Best to take this with a grain of salt, but if this ever actually does happen you can bet your ass I’ll be seeing this day one. And while we’re at it, I want a Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross score to go with it! https://t.co/nrPQvgcSPO — Michael Patrick Hicks (@MikeH5856) October 20, 2019

While Keaton wouldn’t exactly be playing Batman in the live action version, it would be a return to Bruce Wayne, one of the actor’s most iconic roles. This report has not been confirmed, and at this time is nothing more than rumor. However, if true Batman fans everywhere will be back to debating which actor is the true Batman.

Via Yahoo!