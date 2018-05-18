Michael Keaton Ends Graduation Speech With Two Important Words For Graduates..."I'm Batman!" (Video)

Michael Keaton was delivering the commencement address at Kent State University when he ended his speech with what he called two "important" words of advice.

He assured the graduates that if they take anything away from his address, it be these two words. These two important words he told the gathered faculty, students, and their families? "I'm Batman."

Michael Keaton closed his commencement speech at Kent State with "I'm Batman."



And this is why Michael Keaton is the best. pic.twitter.com/20H1B99aCl — TODD SPENCE (@Todd_Spence) May 16, 2018

For all you youngins out there, there were plenty of Batmans before Christian Bale and Ben Affleck, and some would argue that Keaton was the best. Keaton portrayed the Caped Crusader for two films, Batman and Batman Returns, released in 1989 and 1992 respectively.

Via Huffington Post