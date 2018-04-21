Photo Credit: Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports

Michael J. Fox Undergoes Spinal Surgery

We'll tell you how the 80s icon is doing.

Michael J. Fox, the iconic 80s star of Back to the Future and Family Ties, is said to be doing well after he underwent recent spinal surgery related to his Parkinson’s Disease.

Fox says he's excited to be getting back to the golf course this summer.

So far, no one knows the specific details of the complex surgery.

Fox was diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease in 1991, but didn't let the public know until 1998.

