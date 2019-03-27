Michael Irvin Undergoes Biopsy For Throat Cancer Following Health Scare

For two months, Michael Irvin could not speak.

The NFL Hall of Famer lost his voice after cheering on the Dallas Cowboys when they defeated the New Orleans Saints on November 29th.

Under the advisement of doctors, Irvin scheduled a biopsy to test for throat cancer earlier this week. It’s a disease that runs in the Irvin family, as Michael’s father died of it at the age of 51. Irvin is currently 53.

Irvin played 12 seasons with the Cowboys, and was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2007.

Via NBC DFW