Michael Bay Is Officially Done Making Transformers Movies

After helping start the franchise back in 2007 director Michael Bay is now officially done making Transformers movies.

Last year Bumblebee hit theaters and was a big hit with critics and fans. The spin-off helped push the franchise in a new direction; it was also the first Transformers not directed by Michael Bay. The last Transformers movie Bay was apart of was ‘The Last Knight' which was a bit of a commercial failure for the franchise back in 2017.

According to producer Lorenzo Di Bonaventura, Michael is done with the Transformers franchise and won't be involved in any future outings.

“I think Bay has made it really clear that he loved what he did and he’s not doing anymore. So I think the answer is we’re writing a script. At that point, once we get script we have a strong belief in, then we’ll begin to debate that. Michael’s made it really clear that he didn’t want to do it. I don’t blame him. He spent a hell of a lot, a decade of his life, shooting them.”

Paramount studios will be focusing on the sequel to Bumblebee and other Transformers spin-offs. Are you excited for more Transformers movies?

Via: We Got This Covered