Michael B. Jordan To Replace Keanu Reeves In Reboot Of "The Matrix"

June 24, 2019
JT
Michael B. Jordan is now The One.

The 32-year-old has been tapped as the lead for the reboot of The Matrix, replacing Keanu Reeves.  The movie is expected to go into production sometime in early 2020, with a script penned by Zak Penn.  The Wachowskis, directors of the original Matrix trilogy are also expected to return.  

Plot details on the upcoming film are still being kept under wraps.

Via The Source

