Michael B. Jordan To Replace Keanu Reeves In Reboot Of "The Matrix"

Michael B. Jordan is now The One.

The 32-year-old has been tapped as the lead for the reboot of The Matrix, replacing Keanu Reeves. The movie is expected to go into production sometime in early 2020, with a script penned by Zak Penn. The Wachowskis, directors of the original Matrix trilogy are also expected to return.

Production Designer Hugh Bateup (‘The Shallows’, ‘The Matrix’) has joined the crew of The Wachowski’s new ‘MATRIX’ film. (EXCLUSIVE) https://t.co/QEjX1jOCQ0 pic.twitter.com/D5O9O18GTm — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 22, 2019

Plot details on the upcoming film are still being kept under wraps.

Via The Source