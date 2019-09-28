Metallica Tour Cancelled As James Hetfield Returns To Rehab

If you've ever seen the 2004 documentary Some Kind of Monster, you know that Metallica's James Hetfield has struggled with alcoholism and addiction for years. Until now, it's been reported that Hetfield has remained sober for more 15 years.

It seems as though the struggle has continued for James Hetfield. Metallica just released the following statement on their website:

A NOTE FROM LARS, KIRK, AND ROB

Sep 27, 2019

We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must postpone our upcoming tour of Australia and New Zealand.

As most of you probably know, our brother James has been struggling with addiction on and off for many years. He has now, unfortunately, had to re-enter a treatment program to work on his recovery again.

We fully intend to make our way to your part of the world as soon as health and schedule permit. We’ll let you know as soon as we can. Once again, we are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows. We appreciate your understanding and support for James and, as always, thank you for being a part of our Metallica family.

All tickets purchased to the shows in Australia and New Zealand, including Enhanced Experiences and Black Tickets, will be fully refunded.

We all hope and pray James takes the time to take care of him: and get the help he needs.

Source: Metallica & Rolling Stone

Follow Jack on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram @JACKFMDFW!