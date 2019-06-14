Metallica Invites 13-Year-Old Onstage To Perform “Seek And Destroy” On Drums

We may have found the next Lars Ulrich.

While performing in Amsterdam, a Metallica fan named Evan as invited onstage to perform their classic tune, “Seek And Destroy.”

Evan just turned 13-years-old, and the birthday boy absolutely crushed it!

Evan wrote on Instagram following the concert, “OMG GUYS THIS MEANS THE ABSOLUTE WORLD TO ME I LEFT SCHOOL OPENED UP INSTA AND JUST CRIED MY EYES OUT THANK YOU SO SO MUCH.”

Via Kerrang!

