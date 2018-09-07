Texas Woman "Lucky To Be Alive" After Metal Pipe Crashes Through Windshield While Driving

September 7, 2018
A Houston woman avoided certain disaster while driving on the North Freeway this past Wednesday.

Ashley Laudermilk was driving along the freeway when suddenly, the car in front of her struck a metal pipe in the road.  The impact sent the metal pipe flying directly towards her vehicle, where it crashed right into her windshield.  She told KTRK-TV, "It flew.  It went from the ground up, and then, 'boom,' and that was that."  The pipe lodged between the dashboard, and a spot next to the passenger side door.

Laudermilk said she was lucky to be alive, and thankful her boyfriend was not riding in the passenger seat at the time.

Via UPI

