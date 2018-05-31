Mesquite Police Officer Accepts Friendly Boxing Challenge With Teen After Responding To Noise Complaint

Officer Winston Bowen of the Mesquite Police Department was responding to a noise complaint at the Hillcrest Apartments. "They were having a little barbecue, they were playing some music, and there were some kids out there with some gloves," he said.

The kids turned down the music, but then challenged Officer Bowen to a boxing match. Bowen has been boxing since he was 13, so he happily accepted. The pair engaged in a friendly spar, and Bowen even landed a few shots much to the delight of the gathered crowd.

Affectionately known as "Blade," due to his resemblance to the Marvel comics character, Bowen is a friendly face around the Mesquite neighborhood. 18-year-old De’Ovion Tutt said "Everybody loves him. They like him. When he pulls up, they're like, ‘Aw, there’s Officer Blade.'" And when Bowen landed a few shots against her neighbor, Tutt said "Officer Blade got him."

When Bowen's radio was knocked loose, the fight was ended, and the entire crowd gathered to show their admiration. Bowen said, "We hugged, I mean, physically hugged." A 14-year veteran, Bowen loves moments like these, we he has the opportunity to break down the barrier between the police and the community, a goal he's dedicated his life too. "Years ago I made that decision. I've got to step in there, and I've got to make a difference,” he said.

Via CBS DFW