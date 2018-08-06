Elderly Gentleman Escape Nursing Home To Attend The World's Largest Heavy Metal Festival

Employees at a nursing home in Germany grew concerned when they had difficulty locating two of their residents.

The home reported them missing, and luckily, police found them late in the evening...around 3 am., at the world's largest heavy metal festival. The men found their way to Wacken Open Air, which is currently featuring headliners Danzig, Judas Priest, Hatebreed, In Flames, Running Wild, Arch Enemy, In Extremo, and Eskimo Callboy.

This is the 29th year for Wacken Open Air, and has a sold-out crowd of more than 75,000 attendees across four days.

When police found the gentleman, it took a while to persuade them to leave the festival! Police spokeswoman Merle Neufeld told public broadcaster Norddeutscher Rundfunk, "They obviously liked the metal festival." Eventually they relented, and a taxi was called which took them back to the nursing home safely.

Rock on, old dudes.

Via New York Post