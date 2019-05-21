Mel B Reportedly “Doing Fine” After Herpes Infection Left Her Temporarily Blind

Spice Girl Mel B recently had to pay a visit to the hospital.

The 43-year-old sought medical treatment last Friday after complaining of blindness in her right eye. Mel B’s left eye already has permanent damage following a botched laser eye surgery in the ‘90s.

Fortunately, this appears to be a problem Mel B as faced before. A source told People, “She’s doing fine now, she’s not blind. This has happened before. She has herpes in her eye, so this can happen. She told the doctor she was blind because she couldn’t see but her eye is OK. They gave her some drops and she’s good now. It was nothing major.”

Mel B’s vision reportedly returned soon after being given the drops, and she left the hospital to return to rehearsals for the upcoming Spice Girls tour.

Via People