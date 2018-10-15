Meghan Markle Is Pregnant! First Child With Prince Harry Expected Spring, 2019!

Another royal baby is on the way!

Kensington Palace confirmed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are expecting their first child together, almost five months to the day of their wedding on May 15th.

Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019. pic.twitter.com/Ut9C0RagLk — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) October 15, 2018

It will be the first child for both Markle and Prince Harry.

Kensington Palace said of the announcement, "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."

Their child is due sometimes next Spring. Congratulations!

Via Yahoo