Meet Hulk, The Viral Puppy That Was Born Lime Green

When a North Carolina family recently was getting ready for their dog to give birth, they didn’t realize they were in for such a colorful surprise. Still, they were happy to find out nothing was wrong when one of the eight puppies came out like green. The adorable puppy, appropriately named “Hulk” has since gone viral for its odd color.

A puppy rightfully named Hulk! One WNC family was shocked when this little guy came into the world with his bright green color. https://t.co/xCeaDluIue pic.twitter.com/zYDHBG8eU0 — WLOS (@WLOS_13) January 16, 2020

Shana Stamey’s dog, Gypsy, a white German Shepard, Gabe birth to eight healthy puppies recently, but it was the fourth one out that had the family questioning if that was really its puppy. “"I knew it wasn't like harmful. But I still had to look it up again to make sure," Stamey said of her reaction to seeing the green dog. According to Animal Hospital veterinarian technician Suzanne Cianciulli, the green tint is caused by from meconium, an infant mammal's earliest stool.

They need to make an Instagram account for this pup. I’d follow it. Take us on the everyday life of Hulk. — Cozy (@cozartii_) January 16, 2020

That’s wild, he’s ready for St. Patrick’s Day. — #DemExitDeplorable⭐️⭐️⭐️ #IndependentAmerican (@MiddleClazzMom) January 16, 2020

According to Stamey, she was told by a veterinarian that “the mother "licks it away until I bathe it and then, I guess after a couple of weeks, it will finally like fade out." The color has since begun to fade, but Stamey says she won’t change the name to match Hulk’s color. While the family loves all their new puppies, they say they hope to eventually find loving families to adopt them to.

