Raw Meat Vending Machines Offer Steak, Sausages, And Pork 24/7

Have you ever felt lost and hopeless craving a nice juicy steak at three in the morning, and have nowhere to go?

Well, folks, we're happy to tell you that problem has been solves forever. The Applestone Meat Company has made it their mission to offer the very best selection of beef, chicken, sausage, any kind of meat you want really, with their 24/7 raw meat vending machines.

They work like most traditional vending machines, and the meat is refrigerated and restocked regularly. For now, they are only available in New York City, but founder Joshua Applestone is planning a massive expansion, with the hopes of putting meat vending machines in every major city in just a couple of years.

Video of How to Use Applestone Meat Company&#039;s Vending Machines

Currently, the machines are selling about 3,000 pounds of meat per week, which means there are a LOT of people craving that 3am steak!

Via Thrillist