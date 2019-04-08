North Texas McDonald’s Restaurants Offering Free Breakfast For Students & Teachers Tomorrow Morning

April 8, 2019
JT
JT
McDonald's Sign

Photo by PA Images/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Food
Latest Headlines
Local Buzz
Local News
Newsletter Features

Before students can start planning their summer vacation, they’ll need to pass the STAAR test first. 

Getting a decent breakfast on test day will be no problem.

McDonald’s in North Texas will continue its STAAR Free Breakfast program. On Tuesday, April 9 from 5:30 AM to 10:30 AM the restaurant chain will offer free breakfast to students and teachers grades 3rd – 8th to help them prepare for the STAAR test. You’ll get to choose from an Egg White Delight McMuffin or fruit and maple oatmeal. For beverages, McDonald’s will be offering 1% low-fat milk or apple juice and apple slices as a side. 

Any students stopping by McDonald's for a free breakfast will need to be dining in and be accompanied by a parent or guardian, any teachers looking to grab a free breakfast will need to bring a valid school ID. 

Last year over 20,700 breakfasts were given to students and teachers, as a part of the STAAR Free Breakfast program.

Tags: 
mcdonald's
STAAR
State Testing
free
Breakfast
students
Teachers
North Texas

Recent Podcast Audio
Steve-O Talks His Career, Sobriety, and Mötley Crüe With JT and Billy Kidd JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview Def Leppard Guitarist Phil Collen JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Pink Floyd Drummer Nick Mason Weighs In On Feud Between Gilmour & Waters JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
JT & Billy Kidd Interview George Lopez JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
Billy Kidd & Anna Kurian From North Texas Food Bank 111418.MP3 KJKKFM: On-Demand
JT & Billy Kidd Podcast: Tiffany JT & Billy Kidd Podcast
View More Episodes