North Texas McDonald’s Restaurants Offering Free Breakfast For Students & Teachers Tomorrow Morning

Before students can start planning their summer vacation, they’ll need to pass the STAAR test first.

Getting a decent breakfast on test day will be no problem.

McDonald’s in North Texas will continue its STAAR Free Breakfast program. On Tuesday, April 9 from 5:30 AM to 10:30 AM the restaurant chain will offer free breakfast to students and teachers grades 3rd – 8th to help them prepare for the STAAR test. You’ll get to choose from an Egg White Delight McMuffin or fruit and maple oatmeal. For beverages, McDonald’s will be offering 1% low-fat milk or apple juice and apple slices as a side.

Any students stopping by McDonald's for a free breakfast will need to be dining in and be accompanied by a parent or guardian, any teachers looking to grab a free breakfast will need to bring a valid school ID.

Last year over 20,700 breakfasts were given to students and teachers, as a part of the STAAR Free Breakfast program.